In this article

Re admission of Timothy Wynn Owen KC to defend Jimmy Lai Chee Ying in NSL case
HK Court of Final Appeal, 28-Nov-2022
Application for leave to appeal is dismissed. The court writes: "in relation to ad hoc admissions, where national security considerations properly arise, such considerations are plainly of the highest importance to be taken into account. In the present case, however, the SJ has fundamentally changed his case only at the stage of seeking leave to appeal to this Court, raising undefined and unsubstantiated issues said to involve national security which were not mentioned or explored in the Courts below."
Organisations
People
- Cheung, Andrew Kui Nung 張舉能
- Fok, Joseph Paul Shiu Kong 霍兆剛
- Jat, Sew Tong 翟紹唐
- Lai, Jimmy Chee Ying 黎智英
- Owen, Timothy Wynn
- Pang, Robert Yiu Hung 彭耀鴻
- Ribeiro, Roberto Alexandre Vieira 李義
- Yuen, Rimsky Kwok Keung 袁國強
Topics
