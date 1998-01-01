In this article

Re admission of Timothy Wynn Owen KC to defend Jimmy Lai Chee Ying in NSL case

HK Court of Final Appeal, 28-Nov-2022

Application for leave to appeal is dismissed. The court writes: "in relation to ad hoc admissions, where national security considerations properly arise, such considerations are plainly of the highest importance to be taken into account. In the present case, however, the SJ has fundamentally changed his case only at the stage of seeking leave to appeal to this Court, raising undefined and unsubstantiated issues said to involve national security which were not mentioned or explored in the Courts below."

