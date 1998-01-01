In this article
Senior District Director of insurer AIA charged with accepting HK$360k luxury gifts from down-liners for clients
ICAC, 9-Dec-2022
Two Hermes handbags purportedly worth over HK$160k each and a Bvlgari necklace - but she's not accused of poor taste. Once again, the takeaway for life insurance clients should be "insurers can afford such large commissions out of my money - so why am I buying this"?
