In this article

Senior District Director of insurer AIA charged with accepting HK$360k luxury gifts from down-liners for clients

ICAC, 9-Dec-2022

Two Hermes handbags purportedly worth over HK$160k each and a Bvlgari necklace - but she's not accused of poor taste. Once again, the takeaway for life insurance clients should be "insurers can afford such large commissions out of my money - so why am I buying this"?

