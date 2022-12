In this article

Leung Chun Ying v Chung Kim Wah & Best Pencil (HK) Ltd (dba Stand News)

HK Court of First Instance, 23-Dec-2022

The defamation suit by Mr Leung, former Chief Executive, will now be heard without a jury because nobody paid the required deposit in time.

