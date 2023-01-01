In this article
ABC Multiactive (8131): ED Mr Lau Ka Wing is under investigation by a HK authority
Company announcement, 15-Mar-2023
The board was "made aware from the published news with the Stock Exchange" and "has not been able to contact Mr. Lau".
Organisations
- ABC MULTIACTIVE LIMITED
- HKSAR Independent Commission Against Corruption 香港特別行政區廉政公署
- SECURITIES AND FUTURES COMMISSION 證券及期貨事務監察委員會
People
