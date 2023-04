In this article

Webb reappointed to Takeovers Panel

SFC, 31-Mar-2023

He has been a member since 2001 and a Deputy Chairman since 2013, and becomes the current 2nd-longest-serving member after Freshfields' Teresa Ko, who was appointed in 1998, the same year that Webb-site was founded.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top