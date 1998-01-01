In this article

Re liquidation of Gatecoin Ltd | How one thing leads to another

HK Court of First Instance, 31-Mar-2023

If the name rings a bell, we wrote about Gatecoin and its dubious practices in our article of 22-Nov-2017. The court rules that cryptotokens are "property" capable of being held on trust. Who knew that this was in doubt? Judge Linda Chan Ching Fan even goes so far as to call them "cryptocurrencies" - we wouldn't.

