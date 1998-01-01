In this article
Re liquidation of Gatecoin Ltd | How one thing leads to another
HK Court of First Instance, 31-Mar-2023
If the name rings a bell, we wrote about Gatecoin and its dubious practices in our article of 22-Nov-2017. The court rules that cryptotokens are "property" capable of being held on trust. Who knew that this was in doubt? Judge Linda Chan Ching Fan even goes so far as to call them "cryptocurrencies" - we wouldn't.
Organisations
People
- Chan, Linda Ching Fan 陳靜芬
- Chi, Jocelyn Lai Man 徐麗雯
- Li, Anson Chung Ngai
- Menant, Aurelien Pierre Georges
