In this article

MPFA disqualifies Jordan Chu Jun En, ex-AIA, for 20 months
MPF Schemes Authority, 31-May-2023
At a roadshow in Mei Foo, he approached an MPF holder and told her he was conducting a questionnaire in return for a HK$50 supermarket voucher. She signed forms not realising they were to transfer her MPF funds to AIA. He then got someone else to impersonate her to get her account details from the original MPF trustee.
