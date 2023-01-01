In this article
MOG Digitech (1942): investigation into dealings in its shares
Company announcement, 31-Aug-2023
The "enforcement authorities" are almost certainly the SFC and ICAC, which on 29-Aug-2023 announced an investigation into suspected market manipulation of 2 unnamed stocks.
Organisations
- Alliance International Education Leasing Holdings Limited 友聯國際教育租賃控股有限公司
- FULBRIGHT SECURITIES LIMITED 富昌證券有限公司
- Futu Securities International (HONG KONG) Limited 富途證券國際(香港)有限公司
- Grand China Securities Limited 華業證券有限公司
- LEE GO SECURITIES LIMITED 利高證券有限公司
- MOG Digitech Holdings Limited (KY) 馬可數字科技控股有限公司
- VALUABLE CAPITAL LIMITED 華盛資本証券有限公司
- Zinvest Global Limited 尊嘉證券國際有限公司
Topics
