In this article

Sanctions on HK Resources (2882) and 8 directors
SEHK, 4-Dec-2023
In 9 months, 12 "loans" were made to 9 borrowers, all of which fully defaulted. SEHK calls the audit committee, comprising INEDs, "notably ineffective". We note that one of them, Anthony Fan Ren Da, sits on 12 HK-listed boards, making him the third-busiest listco director. He's also Founding President of the HK INED Association, leading by example. Another INED, Loke Yu, sits on 5 boards. We remind you that in HK, controlling shareholders, who are often executives, vote in INED elections.
