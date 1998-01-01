In this article
Planetree (0613) buys back 16.47% of Green River Associates Ltd from Mr Au-Yeung Kai Wah for HK$80m
Company announcement, 28-Dec-2023
As of 7-Dec-2022, the shares were held by a 100% subsidiary of CST (0985). So Mr Au-Yeung must have acquired them since then. That's the second asset in a week that Planetree has bought back which was previously owned by CST, following the $50m purchase of 5.32% of Planetree Securities Ltd from Kenneth Chan Chak Kai a week earlier. CST was privatised on 5-Dec-2023. One of 3 unnamed other holders of GRA is probably Touyun (1332) which held 13 shares (5.10%) at 30-Jun-2023.
