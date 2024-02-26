SFC sues ex-Chairman of Ding Yi Feng (0612) and 20 others for market manipulation, seeks compensation for investors

The action comes just 3 days before the 6-year limit for civil actions under the Limitation Ordinance. Presumably, criminal charges for market manipulation will not be brought, perhaps because the individuals are not in HK. The SFC has filed a Writ of Summons at the court but has not published it online, and the court registry is not online.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has commenced proceedings in the Court of First Instance against former chairman and non-executive director of Ding Yi Feng Holdings Group International Limited (Ding Yi Feng), Mr Sui Guangyi, and 20 other individuals for allegedly manipulating the shares of Ding Yi Feng between 1 March 2018 and 14 September 2018 (Note 1).

The SFC is seeking various orders under section 213 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO) to restore the affected counterparties to their pre-transaction positions and restrain the defendants from disposing of or otherwise dealing with any assets and/or property, and to ensure that there are sufficient assets to meet the restoration orders, if the Court finds the defendants in contravention of the relevant provisions of the SFO (Note 2).

The SFC had earlier issued restriction notices to a total of 17 brokers, freezing assets of the defendants and prohibiting them from dealing with or processing certain assets held in their clients’ accounts that are related to the suspected market manipulation of Ding Yi Feng shares without the SFC’s prior written consent. The restriction notices remain in force (Note 3).

The SFC appreciates the support and assistance provided by the China Securities Regulatory Commission during the investigation.

Notes:

Ding Yi Feng (formerly known as China Ding Yi Feng Holdings Limited) is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The SFC filed the “Writ of Summons” on 26 February 2024. Please see the SFC’s press releases dated 20 March 2019 and 25 June 2019.

