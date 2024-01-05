In this article

SFC updates freeze on shares of New Ray Medicine (6108) held by ex-Chairman Mr Zhou Ling | CCASS movements

HK Gazette, 8-Mar-2024

His shares were moved on 5-Jan-2024 from custody of China Gather Wealth Financial Co Ltd to Minerva Holding Financial Securities Ltd following closure of the former's brokerage business.

