In this article

SFC updates freeze on shares of New Ray Medicine (6108) held by ex-Chairman Mr Zhou Ling | CCASS movements
HK Gazette, 8-Mar-2024
His shares were moved on 5-Jan-2024 from custody of China Gather Wealth Financial Co Ltd to Minerva Holding Financial Securities Ltd following closure of the former's brokerage business.
Organisations
- China Gather Wealth Financial Company Limited 中華匯財金融有限公司
- Minerva Group Holding Limited
- Minerva Holding Financial Securities Limited 嬴控金融證券有限公司
- New Ray Medicine International Holding Limited 新銳醫藥國際控股有限公司
- SECURITIES AND FUTURES COMMISSION 證券及期貨事務監察委員會
People
Topics
