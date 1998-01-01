In this article

3 people charged with assisting HK intelligence service and foreign interference under the National Security Act

UK Metropolitan Police, 13-May-2024

Yes, that's the UK NSA, not the PRC NSA imposed on HK. Bill Yuen Chung Biu is an ex-HK Police officer now working as "Office Manager" in the HK London Trade Office. Public data show that he joined the Police on 21-Aug-1978 aged 18, and progressed to Chief Inspector on 15-Nov-1990 and Superintendent on 3-Aug-1998. The other 2 defendants are UK company directors in the Webb-site Database.

