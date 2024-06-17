Sentencing adjourned in market manipulation case

繁

Market manipulation case adjourned for sentencing

The Court of First Instance today adjourned the sentencing of three individuals convicted of conspiracy to carry out false trading in the shares of Ching Lee Holdings Limited to 22 July 2024 after hearing submissions by all parties (Note 1).

The three defendants, Ms Sit Yi Ki, Ms Lam Wing Ki and Mr Tam Cheuk Hang, continued to be remanded in custody by the Correctional Services Department pending sentencing.

Please see the Securities and Futures Commission’s press release dated 29 May 2024 for details.

