In this article

Roderick Miller v The Law Society of HK
HK Court of Appeal, 29-Jul-2024
"I find a case of apparent bias arising out of Mr [Stephen Wong Kwok Ki]’s pressure (exerted through Mr Firmin) on Mr Miller to admit the Complaints established." - Justice Queeny Au-Yeung.
People
- Au Yeung, Queeny Kwai Yue 歐陽桂如
- Au, Thomas Hing Cheung 區慶祥
- Chow, Anderson Ka Ming 周家明
- Firmin, Paul Ernest 方澤民
- Miller, Roderick
- Toms, Jason Marc
- Wong, Stephen Kwok Ki 黃國基
