In this article

SME director gets 30 months' jail for HK$102.5m bank loans fraud

ICAC, 20-Aug-2024

The fraud was facilitated by the HK Government's interventionist corporate welfare schemes in which taxpayers guarantee loans to businesses. He was acting for an unnamed "mastermind of the scheme" whom the ICAC does not identify.

