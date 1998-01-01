In this article
SME director gets 30 months' jail for HK$102.5m bank loans fraud
ICAC, 20-Aug-2024
The fraud was facilitated by the HK Government's interventionist corporate welfare schemes in which taxpayers guarantee loans to businesses. He was acting for an unnamed "mastermind of the scheme" whom the ICAC does not identify.
Organisations
- BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) LIMITED 中國銀行(香港)有限公司
- CITIBANK (HONG KONG) LIMITED 花旗銀行(香港)有限公司
- CMB WING LUNG BANK LIMITED 招商永隆銀行有限公司
- DAH SING BANK, LIMITED 大新銀行有限公司
- DBS BANK (HONG KONG) LIMITED 星展銀行(香港)有限公司
- HKSAR Trade and Industry Department 香港特別行政區工業貿易署
- HONG KONG MORTGAGE CORPORATION LIMITED (THE) 香港按揭證券有限公司
- HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED (THE)
- INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA (ASIA) LIMITED 中國工商銀行(亞洲)有限公司
- MONDEX INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 萬德國際實業有限公司
