In this article

24 legislators v CE in Council & others

HK Court of First Instance, 22-Nov-2019

The judges decline to grant a Temporary Validity Order or a Suspension Order, but grant A 7-day interim suspension order to give time for the respondents to apply to the Court of Appeal for interim relief.

