In this article

24 legislators v CE in Council & others
HK Court of First Instance, 22-Nov-2019
The judges decline to grant a Temporary Validity Order or a Suspension Order, but grant A 7-day interim suspension order to give time for the respondents to apply to the Court of Appeal for interim relief.
Organisations
People
- Cheng, Teresa Yeuk Wah 鄭若驊
- Chow, Anderson Ka Ming 周家明
- Lam Cheng, Carrie Yuet Ngor 林鄭月娥
- Lam, Godfrey Wan Ho 林雲浩
Topics
