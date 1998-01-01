In this article
SFC lifts sponsorship suspension of UBS
SFC, 14-Jan-2020
UBS gets a 2-month reduction in its 1-year suspension for good behaviour. The firm that brought you China Forestry, China Metal Recycling and Tianhe Chemicals (all now delisted) is back in business.
Organisations
- CHINA FORESTRY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
- China Metal Recycling (Holdings) Limited
- Tianhe Chemicals Group Limited
- UBS AG
- UBS SECURITIES HONG KONG LIMITED
Topics
