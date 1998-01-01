In this article

SFC lifts sponsorship suspension of UBS

SFC, 14-Jan-2020

UBS gets a 2-month reduction in its 1-year suspension for good behaviour. The firm that brought you China Forestry, China Metal Recycling and Tianhe Chemicals (all now delisted) is back in business.

