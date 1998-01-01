In this article

SFC obtains disqualification orders against ex-directors of EganaGoldpfeil | Egana and Upbest

SFC, 11-May-2020

Almost 13 years after Webb-site blew the whistle on this fraudulent firm, which promptly collapsed, 3 of the culprits are banned as directors for 6-9 years. No compensation order is made. We remain surprised that no criminal charges were made.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top