In this article
SFC obtains disqualification orders against ex-directors of EganaGoldpfeil
| Egana and Upbest
SFC, 11-May-2020
Almost 13 years after Webb-site blew the whistle on this fraudulent firm, which promptly collapsed, 3 of the culprits are banned as directors for 6-9 years. No compensation order is made. We remain surprised that no criminal charges were made.
Organisations
People
- Chik, Tony Ho Yin 植浩然
- Fung, Kerie Chui Kam
- Lee, Peter Ka Yue 李嘉渝
- Power, Fergal
- Wong, David Wai Kwong 黃偉光
- Wong, Lillian Yam Yuk
- Wong, Tiffany Wing Sze 黃詠詩
