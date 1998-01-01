In this article

Competition Commission to preserve cartel profits at container terminal

HK Competition Commission, 12-Aug-2020

Almost anything arriving by sea for the HK market lands at the 23 berths (96%) operated by the cartel. Rather than require competition, the CC would allow the 2 operators and 4 owners to lock in margins via price-fixing indexed at 2019 levels. The CC says "the price and margin trends... suggest limited competitive pressure on the Parties from outside Kwai Tsing". HK consumers pay for this, and there's no requirement to publish the accounts which show those margins. How disgraceful. It's becoming the Anti-Competition Commission.

Organisations

