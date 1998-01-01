In this article

Long Hair wins final appeal on prison haircuts | Justice is blind, except for haircuts

HK Court of Final Appeal, 27-Nov-2020

The top court unanimously overturns the Court of Appeal's unanimous judgment by (soon to be Chief Justice) Andrew Cheung, Johnson Lam and Jeremy Poon. Male prisoners were not given the same choice as female prisoners over their hair length, and that was sex discrimination. See our article of 1-May-2018 analysing the CA's faulty judgment. First Instance Justice Thomas Au Hing Cheung (now a CA judge) is vindicated.

