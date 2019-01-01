In this article

Censure/criticism of Prosper One (1470) and 9 directors | Announcement, 23-Jul-2019

SEHK, 18-May-2022

We note that INED Michael Lee Chun Keung is a HK Legislator and Vice Chairperson of the Liberal Party, while former INED Michael Chan Yee Ping is still an INED of 4 other companies which should consider whether to retain him.

