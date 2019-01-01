In this article
Censure/criticism of Prosper One (1470) and 9 directors | Announcement, 23-Jul-2019
SEHK, 18-May-2022
We note that INED Michael Lee Chun Keung is a HK Legislator and Vice Chairperson of the Liberal Party, while former INED Michael Chan Yee Ping is still an INED of 4 other companies which should consider whether to retain him.
Organisations
- BEIJING MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED 北青傳媒股份有限公司
- China Sandi Holdings Limited 中國三迪控股有限公司
- CHINA WAH YAN HEALTHCARE LIMITED 中國華仁醫療有限公司
- HKSAR Legislative Council
- Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited 富一國際控股有限公司
- StarGlory Holdings Company Limited 榮暉控股有限公司
People
- Chan, Michael Yee Ping 陳貽平
- Hu, Jinrui 胡金銳
- Lee, Michael Chun Keung 李鎮強
- Liao, Benson Pin Tsung 廖品綜
- Liu, Guoqing (1971) 劉國慶
- Liu, Jiaqiang 劉加強
- Meng, Guangyin 孟廣銀
- Tian, Zhiyuan 田志遠
- Wang, Luping (1969) 王魯平
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy