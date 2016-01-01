In this article
Six in 2016 LegCo Election bribery and vote-rigging case have sentences increased up to 23 months' jail after review
ICAC, 20-May-2022
Organisations
- HKSAR Legislative Council
- Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Incorporated (The)
- TAXI DRIVERS & OPERATORS ASSOCIATION LIMITED 的士司機從業員總會有限公司
People
- Li, Wai Man (1967) 李為民
- Lui, Ah Fook 雷亞福
- Lui, King Yin 雷敬賢
- Lui, Wai Fong 雷偉芳
- Pang, Anthea Po Kam 彭寶琴
- Pang, Derek Wai Cheong 彭偉昌
- Poon, Maggie Man Kay 潘敏琦
- Poon, Sau Fong 潘秀芳
- Yeung, Yiu Hung 楊耀鴻
