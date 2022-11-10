Wong King Hoi jailed for 2 weeks for obstruction of SFC's search operation

繁

Wong King Hoi jailed for obstruction of SFC’s search operation

The Eastern Magistrates’ Court today sentenced Mr Wong King Hoi to two weeks of imprisonment after his conviction of the offence of obstructing employees of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in the execution of a search warrant following a prosecution brought by the SFC. Wong was ordered to pay the SFC’s investigation costs (Notes 1 & 2).

This is the first case that a person is convicted for obstructing the SFC’s employees in performance of their functions empowered under the SFO.

Mr Christopher Wilson, the SFC's Executive Director of Enforcement, said: “We welcome the court’s decision. Today’s sentence sends a strong and clear message that the obstruction is a significant impairment to the SFC’s lawful duty. It is a serious offence if a person who wilfully obstructs the SFC officers to perform their duties and the SFC is determined to take legal actions against those offenders”.



Notes:

Under section 382 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO), a person who, without reasonable excuse, obstructs any specified person in the performance of a function under the SFO commits an offence and is liable (a) on conviction on indictment to a fine of $1,000,000 and to imprisonment for 2 years; or (b) on summary conviction to a fine of $100,000 and to imprisonment for 6 months. Under the SFO, a specified person includes the SFC and its employees or any person appointed to investigate any matter under section 182(1) of the SFO. Please refer to the SFC’s press release dated 27 October 2022 for details.

