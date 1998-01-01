In this article
Blue River (0498) grants HK$150m loan facility to Green River Associates Ltd
Company announcement, 7-Dec-2022
Can a Cyan River be far away? The announcement reveals that CST (0985) now owns 17.35% of Green River. It was formerly 100% owned by Planetree (0613) which in 2020 sold 60% (now 49.59%) to Alice Yu Man Fung. At the time, Planetree stated that Ms Yu and Karen Lo Ki Yan, controlling shareholder of Planetree, "have known each other for many years".
