In this article

AMCO (0630): INED Mr Chan Tsz Keung under investigation

Company announcement, 16-Mar-2023

AMCO was a member of our 2017 "Enigma Network". Mr Chan was then SFC-licensed at Suncorp Securities, owned by Suncorp (1063), another Enigma company, and in 2018 moved to Astrum Capital Management (a broker in the network) until 2021. Today's announcement coincides with an SFC-ICAC investigation of an alleged pump-and-dump syndicate announced on 15-Mar, which involved "qualified accountants and senior executives of a number of Hong Kong-listed companies". We've already seen another Enigma company, CAID (0048) announced that an ED is under investigation.

