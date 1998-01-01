In this article

Alan Chan Wai Hon v Foebe Chan Yuk

HK Court of First Instance, 13-Sep-2024

Alan Chan succeeds in his claim for repayment of loans to Ms Chan, then Chairman of China Zenith Chemical (0362) who succeeded her ex-boyfriend Jimmy Chan Yuen Tung as Chairman in 2012. The court accepted Alan's testimony that he was trading and holding shares of CZ at her direction. This implies that as a CZ director, she failed to disclose her dealings in those shares. If she was acting in concert with Jimmy Chan then there would also be implications under the Takeovers Code, as together they obtained more than 30% of CZ.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top