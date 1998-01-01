In this article
Alan Chan Wai Hon v Foebe Chan Yuk
HK Court of First Instance, 13-Sep-2024
Alan Chan succeeds in his claim for repayment of loans to Ms Chan, then Chairman of China Zenith Chemical (0362) who succeeded her ex-boyfriend Jimmy Chan Yuen Tung as Chairman in 2012. The court accepted Alan's testimony that he was trading and holding shares of CZ at her direction. This implies that as a CZ director, she failed to disclose her dealings in those shares. If she was acting in concert with Jimmy Chan then there would also be implications under the Takeovers Code, as together they obtained more than 30% of CZ.
Organisations
- Allurefem Holding Limited 洢人壹方控股有限公司
- C.T. Chan & Co. 陳仲濤律師行
- China Zenith Chemical Group Limited 中國天化工集團有限公司
- MIB SECURITIES (HONG KONG) LIMITED 馬銀證券(香港)有限公司
- VC BROKERAGE LIMITED 滙盈證券有限公司
People
- Au Yeung, King Sau 歐陽勁秀
- Chan, Alan Wai Hon 陳維漢
- Chan, Foebe Yuk 陳昱
- Chan, Jimmy Yuen Tung 陳遠東
- Heung, Chung Sum 向從心
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy