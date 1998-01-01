In this article

Speeches by CE John Lee and FS Paul Chan at SFC's 35th anniversary event on 3-Oct | FS speech

HK Government, 17-Oct-2024

The CE's office initially declined to send us his speech, calling it a "closed-door event", but relented after we cited the Code on Access to Information. So we hereby publish it. After all, the SFC is a statutory body that is supposed to promote transparency.

