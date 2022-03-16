SFC fines Emperor Securities Ltd & Emperor Futures Ltd HK$5.4m for breaches of anti-money laundering requirements

SFC reprimands and fines Emperor Securities Limited and Emperor Futures Limited $5.4 million for breaches of anti-money laundering regulatory requirements

Issue date: 2022-03-16 16:30:00

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has reprimanded and fined Emperor Securities Limited (ESL) and Emperor Futures Limited (EFL) (collectively, Emperor) $5.4 million for failures in complying with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) regulatory requirements (Notes 1 & 2).

Specifically, the SFC found that Emperor failed to implement adequate and effective policies and procedures to mitigate the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing associated with third party deposits and payments.

The SFC’s investigation revealed that between 1 December 2016 and 10 December 2017, ESL and EFL routinely processed 732 and 32 third party fund transfers, totalling around $1.05 billion and $17.6 million respectively, without properly scrutinising whether these transfers were reasonable.  In particular:

As such, despite the presence of red flags in some of the third party fund transfers requested by clients, Emperor did not identify the suspicious transfers and make appropriate enquiries.

The SFC is of the view that Emperor’s conduct was in breach of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance, the Guideline on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing and the Code of Conduct (Notes 3 & 4).

In deciding the disciplinary sanctions against Emperor, the SFC took into account that:

Notes:

  1. ESL is licensed under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO) to carry on Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 4 (advising on securities) regulated activities.
  2. EFL is licensed under the SFO to carry on Type 2 (dealing in futures contracts) and Type 5 (advising on futures contracts) regulated activities.
  3. Please refer to paragraphs 3 to 7 of the Statement of Disciplinary Action for the relevant regulatory requirements.
  4. Code of Conduct for Persons Licensed by or Registered with the Securities and Futures Commission.
