In this article
Pang Hon Pan v HK Monetary Authority
SFAT, 14-May-2020
Mr Pang withdraws his appeal against disciplinary action (a suspension of 15 months for not disclosing his brokerage accounts to his then employer, Standard Chartered) and is ordered to pay HK$460k in costs to the HKMA, all of which are fees for barrister Norman Nip.
Organisations
- BANK OF SINGAPORE LIMITED 新加坡銀行有限公司
- Hong Kong Monetary Authority
- Hoosenally & Neo 何梁律師行
- STANDARD CHARTERED BANK (HONG KONG) LIMITED 渣打銀行(香港)有限公司
People
- Hui, Cindi Ming Ming 許明明
- Lunn, Michael Victor 倫明高
- Nip, Norman S P 聶心平
- Pang, Hon Pan
- Wong, Jamee Kwok Ching 黃國正
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy