In this article

Pang Hon Pan v HK Monetary Authority

SFAT, 14-May-2020

Mr Pang withdraws his appeal against disciplinary action (a suspension of 15 months for not disclosing his brokerage accounts to his then employer, Standard Chartered) and is ordered to pay HK$460k in costs to the HKMA, all of which are fees for barrister Norman Nip.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top